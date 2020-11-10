The Portland City Council will discuss whether to make parts of a neighborhood that overlooks the bay a historic district.

On Monday, the City Council discussed designating an area in the Munjoy Hill neighborhood in Portland as a historic district, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The council did not vote on the issue on Monday and the discussion comes before a public hearing on the topic scheduled for Nov. 16.





The city’s planning board and Historic Preservation Board both have previously recommended designating part of Munjoy Hill as a historic district, the newspaper reported. The council will also discuss making six specific properties historic landmarks.

Munjoy Hill is on a high point on Portland’s east side and has views of Casco Bay. Many of the homes in the neighborhood were built between 1850 and 1925.

The city more closely oversees new construction and alterations to existing structures in historic districts. Historic properties are protected from demolition.