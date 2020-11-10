“Get to Know Girl Scouts – A Caregiver Q&A” will be offered over Zoom on three nights, 6-6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 5-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and 6-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.

There’s so much adventure waiting for you and your girl. As a Girl Scout every time she tries something new, she’ll discover she can do more than she ever thought possible – plus, she’ll have a ton of fun every step of the way!

Ready to learn more? Join us at this Get to Know Girl Scouts virtual event for a brief introduction to Girl Scouts with an opportunity to ask questions. Register at https://brewerme.eventbrite.com.







For more information on Girl Scouts of Maine contact customercare@gsmaine.org or 888-922-4763.