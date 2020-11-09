This story will be updated.

The Maine Principals’ Association announced Monday afternoon the cancellation of this week’s scheduled 2020 state cross country championships.

The state championship races for were scheduled for Wednesday (boys) and Saturday (girls) at Saxl Park in Bangor.





The MPA said its decision stemmed from two major concerns.

One was bringing students together from all parts of Maine through statewide travel amid a significant recent increase in COVID-19 cases around the state.

The 177 cases reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday morning represented the latest single-day number for the state and the latest of several days when the number exceeded 100..

The most recent seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 160.9, up from 99.9 a week ago and 44.4 two weeks ago.

The state championship meet for cross country followed a localized regular-schedule schedule and a regionalized state-meet qualifying process focused on conference championship races.

Another concern prompting the MPA to cancel the cross country state championships involved the revised face-covering mandate issued last Friday that now requires student-athletes to wear masks throughout their competition.

Previously this season cross country runners wore masks before and after their races, but not during their races.

Many cross country runners have not been acclimatized to wearing the mask while competing in a high-stakes race since the mandate took place, and that represents a concern for their health and safety.

“We received a great deal of feedback from school administrators and coaches regarding this meet and all concerns were heard,” the MPA said in a press release announcing the cancellation. “We also know that there will be a great deal of disappointment from those scheduled to compete in this race.”

Cross country and golf were the only sports designated as low risk by the state and MPA for the fall sports season, enabling them to hold state championship events. Golf crowned its state champions in early October.

Runners in the cross country state championships will be required for the first time this season to wear face coverings while competing in the races.

According to a press release issued by the MPA, the face-covering requirement for participants in school sports — in line with an executive order issued last Thursday by Gov. Janet Mills — is effective for the remaining fall sports season.

This year’s cross country state championships originally were set to be held at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast with the boys races on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and the girls on Saturday, Nov. 14

They were moved to Bangor on the same dates after Waldo County was coded yellow under the state’s COVID-19 county risk assessment for the weeks beginning Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.

Waldo County was upgraded to green on the green-yellow-red county risk assessment on Nov. 6 but continues to be monitored closely by the state Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Belfast is the shiretown of Waldo County.

The state championship schedule for Saxl Park on both dates would have had Class C races at 9:30 a.m., Class A at noon and Class B at 2:30 p.m.