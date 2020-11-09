If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

A Dayton man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting and threatening his partner and attacking a second woman with a knife on Friday.

Rock Varnum, 50, has been charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, two counts of criminal terrorizing, domestic violence terrorizing, refusal to submit to a breathalyzer while allegedly operating under the influence of alcohol, refusing arrest and disorderly conduct.





Varnum allegedly attacked his partner and threatened to kill her and burn down her house. He then attacked another woman with a knife before fleeing the scene on an ATV, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Katharine England.

Varnum returned to the scene while officers were investigating, where England said he was “highly intoxicated” and uncooperative.

Officers arrested him after a short struggle and emergency responders brought him to a local hospital. Varnum threatened responders as they transported him for treatment, England said.

Police brought Varnum to York County Jail in Alfred after his discharge from the hospital.

Police did not disclose if a court date was scheduled for Varnum.