FORT KENT, Maine — Two University of Maine at Fort Kent students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the University of Maine System.

One of the students lives in a campus residential hall and the other student lives off campus.

Both students are in isolation and asymptomatic. Several students who were identified as having had contact with them are in quarantine and were tested yesterday, according to a university spokesperson.





As of Sunday afternoon, 10 students were in quarantine.

There are currently 27 known cases of COVID-19 among University of Maine System students and employees, including 18 at the University of Maine campus in Orono, two at University of Maine at Farmington, one at University of Maine at Presque Isle and four at the University of Southern Maine.

The Presque Isle university went to remote learning on Friday, but resumed on-campus classes on Monday. The University of Maine School of Law and the USM have resumed normal classes as well, according to the University of Maine System.