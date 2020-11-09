Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Another 51 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 1,606 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, the highest yet, while the death toll remains at 152. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Bangor High School has at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member, interim superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg said late Saturday. The school’s classes will be held remotely on Monday.
7 Maine hospitals were cited this summer for not following COVID-19 rules
Now, as the number of Mainers hospitalized with the coronavirus keeps climbing amid a record-breaking surge of infections across the whole state, those hospitals’ slip-ups and the experiences of other institutions that have had outbreaks highlight the risk that the virus could still breach their walls.
Hundreds take to streets in Portland after Joe Biden’s presidential victory
Hundreds of jubilant people gathered in Monument Square Saturday afternoon as most major news outlets proclaimed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the winners in this year’s hotly contested presidential race.
Maine’s politicians respond to Biden-Harris victory
U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden and U.S. Sen. Angus King all congratulated Joe Biden over the weekend for his win in the presidential race.
Bangor replaces investigator hired to probe racism at Bangor High
A Black woman will now conduct the investigation, after students who described their experiences with racism at the predominantly white school in a June Bangor Daily News article, along with a Bangor city councilor, asked for an investigator with similar life experiences to their own.
Alex Gray hopes his new restaurant Kanu is the start of ‘something amazing’ for Old Town
The chic decor and modern American menu at new downtown Old Town restaurant and nightclub Kanu are a far cry from what used to be on site at 283 Main St.
Jury can decide if Maine detectives put women in danger during killer’s 2015 rampage
Two Maine State Police detectives may be sued for allegedly failing to protect the victims of an Aroostook County man’s July 2015 rampage that spanned two counties, left two men dead and four people injured, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Norwegian firm envisions harvesting 66M pounds of salmon from 30 pens in Frenchman Bay
A proposed salmon farm in Gouldsboro would draw $300 million or more in investment and create “hundreds” of jobs in the area, according to the Norwegian executive behind the proposal.
Dover-Foxcroft collector finding treasure in Piscataquis River
Eilean Allen bought her husband Dennis Allen a metal detector three years ago. It didn’t take him long to discover that there is an endless supply of artifacts in rivers and streams.
In other Maine news …
Maine’s going to have a warm, wet winter this year
Decision on cross country state championships expected Monday
Downeast Transportation shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Lebanon woman reported missing