Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 51 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 1,606 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, the highest yet, while the death toll remains at 152. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Bangor High School has at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member, interim superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg said late Saturday. The school’s classes will be held remotely on Monday.





Medical personnel discuss patients who had been admitted for coronavirus testing at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on March 13. The Lewiston hospital, which had a COVID-19 outbreak in July, is one of seven state regulators have cited for not following rules meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Now, as the number of Mainers hospitalized with the coronavirus keeps climbing amid a record-breaking surge of infections across the whole state, those hospitals’ slip-ups and the experiences of other institutions that have had outbreaks highlight the risk that the virus could still breach their walls.

A man on a skateboard hands out high fives while passing a crowd of people celebrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ presumed presidential victory in Portland’s Monument Square on Saturday. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Hundreds of jubilant people gathered in Monument Square Saturday afternoon as most major news outlets proclaimed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the winners in this year’s hotly contested presidential race.

President-elect Joe Biden gestures to supporters Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware. Credit: Andrew Harnick / AP

U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden and U.S. Sen. Angus King all congratulated Joe Biden over the weekend for his win in the presidential race.

Amara Ifeji and Ijeoma Obi, who graduated from Bangor High School, dealt with racism throughout their high school years at the predominantly white school. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

A Black woman will now conduct the investigation, after students who described their experiences with racism at the predominantly white school in a June Bangor Daily News article, along with a Bangor city councilor, asked for an investigator with similar life experiences to their own.

Alex Gray is opening a new 3-story restaurant, nightclub and rooftop patio in Old Town called Kanu. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The chic decor and modern American menu at new downtown Old Town restaurant and nightclub Kanu are a far cry from what used to be on site at 283 Main St.

Brittany Irish, 21, (left) and her brother Jamie Irish, 27, hold a news conference at their parents’ Benedicta home in 2015. Brittany Irish said she was shot by Anthony Lord and lifted her left arm to show the bruise that resulted from the wound. Irish said that Lord raped her two days before the shooting. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

Two Maine State Police detectives may be sued for allegedly failing to protect the victims of an Aroostook County man’s July 2015 rampage that spanned two counties, left two men dead and four people injured, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

American Aquafarms plans to acquire the Main Fair Trade Lobster plant in Gouldsboro and to invest between $50 million and $100 million to redevelop the site for salmon processing, but the sale is contingent upon getting state approval to grow salmon at 30 pens in Frenchman Bay, according to a company official. The company projects harvesting 66 million pounds of salmon grown in the bay each year. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Fair Trade Lobster

A proposed salmon farm in Gouldsboro would draw $300 million or more in investment and create “hundreds” of jobs in the area, according to the Norwegian executive behind the proposal.

Some of the finds that Dover-Foxcroft resident Dennis Allen, aka DF Digger, has discovered while using his metal detector. Credit: Courtesy of Dennis Allen

Eilean Allen bought her husband Dennis Allen a metal detector three years ago. It didn’t take him long to discover that there is an endless supply of artifacts in rivers and streams.

In other Maine news …

