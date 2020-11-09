ELLSWORTH — The third annual Downeast Cider+Cheese Festival starts Friday, Nov. 13 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 15. Virtual and live events will take place in and around downtown Ellsworth including a free historical talk, guided tasting with cider+cheese pick up, free kid’s activity bags, free cider pressing demos and live-streamed music. For a full event listing and to purchase tickets, visit heartofellsworth.org

The event is hosted by Heart of Ellsworth with sponsorship from the Maine Office of Tourism and Bangor Savings Bank as well as several local businesses; Fogtown Brewing Company, John Edwards Market, Perennial Cider Bar+Farm Kitchen and Rooster Brother. Visit visitmaine.com for additional statewide information.