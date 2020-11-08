The University of Maine at Augusta will provide virtual and in-person opportunities to honor and thank veterans for their service at its Augusta and Bangor campuses beginning Nov. 9.

UMA traditionally holds a Flag Folding ceremony on each campus as part of its Veterans week events. This year, due to the COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, the ceremony will be pre-recorded and available for viewing on the UMA website beginning on November 6 at: https://www.uma.edu/admission/veterans/. Two current UMA veteran students will take part in the Flag Folding ceremony, Leo Porter, a Cybersecurity major from Readfield, and Scott Bailey, a Cybersecurity major from West Gardiner.

POW/MIA tables will be set up outside the Moose tracks Café, Randall Student Center, Augusta Campus and in the Huskins Lounge, Eastport Hall, Bangor Campus.





Veterans may wear or bring in military memorabilia showing their service (hats, old uniforms, special medals/ribbons).

Tuesday, Nov. 10 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bystander Empowerment Training for Veterans, Military, & Families (Zoom)

Registration link: https://forms.gle/1AxBxfCbWxTTxDj26

Bystander Empowerment is a program supported by the U.S. Department of Justice. Being an empowered bystander means we know ourselves well enough to be able to intervene safely and effectively. The intent of the program is to take a deeper look at what we can do to be everyday heroes at home and away.

For additional info, please contact Leslie Devine at leslie.devine@maine.edu or call 207-262-7955.

Wednesday, Nov. 11 2020 Veterans Day – UMA Campuses and Centers are closed

Opportunities to support UMA Military and Veteran Students

The University of Maine at Augusta Annual Fund has two opportunities available to support military and veteran students:

Military & Veterans Affairs Gift Fund

Military & Veterans Student Book Fund

For more information about giving opportunities, please visit: UMA ANNUAL FUND.

Additional Information

UMA Office of Military and Veterans’ Services

UMA has a rich tradition of supporting military and veteran students and has been “changing lives since 1965.” Over 200 veterans, military, and family members with VA benefits are enrolled at UMA for the Fall 2020 semester. Many other veterans without benefits attend UMA to further or complete their education.

UMA’s commitment to educating and providing opportunities to our veterans, service members, and families has earned it the following designations:

2020-2021 Military Friendly School

2020 Military Times Best for Vets Colleges

2020 U.S. News & World Report “Best Online Bachelor’s Degree for Veterans”