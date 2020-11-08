ORONO — The University of Maine will recognize veterans with a week of in-person and virtual events to coincide with Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The activities are coordinated by the UMaine Office of Veterans Education and Transition Services (VETS) and UMaine Veterans Association.

UMaine Veterans Week festivities kick off with a flag raising ceremony at noon Nov. 9 in front of the Raymond H. Fogler Library. Army and Navy ROTC will raise the U.S. and POW/MIA flags in honor of the veteran community.

Classes are canceled Nov. 11 in observance of the national holiday.





Other UMaine Veterans Week activities include:

1 p.m. Nov. 9 — Green zone training held via Zoom for faculty, staff and students wishing to learn more about the student veteran experience.

Noon Nov. 10 — Virtual veterans center lunch. Up to 50 lunch vouchers will be available to student veterans on campus.

11 a.m. Nov. 12 — A research presentation held via Zoom about understanding veteran suicide from Teagan LaPiere, military veteran and undergraduate recipient of the Susan J. Hunter Award.

Noon Nov. 13 — A senior art exhibition by Kara Arey titled Post Traumatic held at the Memorial Room in the Union.

Learn more about and register for any event on the UMaine Veterans Week webpage. For additional information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Tony Llerena, VETS coordinator and school certifying official for veterans, at 207-581-1316 or tony.llerena@maine.edu.