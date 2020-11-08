New Surry Theatre proudly presents ‘The Humans’ livesteam later this month.

A finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the winner of the 2016 Tony Award for Best Play, “The Humans” is a dramedy of three generations of the Blake family as they celebrate Thanksgiving at a run-down pre-war apartment in Lower Manhattan. Breaking with the family tradition, Brigid Blake and boyfriend Richard Saad, host Thanksgiving dinner for her parents, Deidre and Erik Blake, her older sister Aimee and Erik’s mother, “Momo”, who has Alzheimer’s disease, at their Chinatown, New Yrok apartment. It’s a day full of uncomfortable introductions, noisy neighbors, inappropriate jokes, awkward silences, you know, just a typical family Thanksgiving where it’s hard to get a word in edgewise. You’ll feel right at home with this all too familiar holiday that could be happening at your own home.

Live-streamed performances Nov. 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. For tickets visit www.newsurrytheatre.org