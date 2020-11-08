OUT Maine would like to say thank to the great folks at Coastal Opportunities who have been a big help these past few months. Volunteers from Coastal Opportunities have been busy making pins and putting together mailings for OUT Maine as part of the Coastal Opportunities Community Support Services program.

According to Coastal Opportunities “in a given year, participants in the Community Support programs donate nearly 4,000 hours of volunteer time to many local organizations. Everyone who pitches in learns valuable vocational skills and also experiences the satisfaction of giving to others while volunteering.”

The staff of OUT Maine is grateful to be among the organizations to receive volunteer help through this program and is looking forward to when they can welcome the volunteers back into their office on Park Street.







OUT Maine works toward a welcoming and affirming Maine for all rural young people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions and gender identities (LGBTQ+). In partnership with their allies and families, OUT Maine supports, educates and empowers these youth in their journey from adolescence to adulthood. For more information, or to support OUT’s critical work on behalf of LGBTQ+ youth, please visit their website at www.outmaine.org.