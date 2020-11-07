PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of jubilant people gathered in Monument Square Saturday afternoon as most major news outlets proclaimed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the winners in this year’s hotly contested presidential race. It follows more than four days of ballot counting in several swing states.
Biden is expected to address the nation tonight at 8 p.m.
Celebrants in Portland sang, danced, waved signs and beat on pots and pans. Cars, trucks and motorcycles paraded up and down Congress Street, horns blaring. Peace signs waggled and flags fluttered out windows and sunroofs.
One woman sat atop a blue car draped in a Salvadoran flag while another marched around the square with a giant rainbow banner on a pole. A man on a skateboard skimmed the front of the crowd, handing out high fives.
A couple embraced, then pulled down their masks and kissed while tearing up.
Troy R. Bennett
Troy R. Bennett is a Buxton native and longtime Portland resident whose photojournalism has appeared in media outlets all over the world.
