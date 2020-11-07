SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island will be offering another free grab-and-go activity kit for children this month. November is a time of shortening days, taking stock, preparing for winter and giving thanks, and so this month’s theme is “Winter’s on its Way.” The activity kit will contain a gratitude scavenger hunt, acorns to hide (and later find) like a squirrel, instructions for building your own winter den and information on the ways animals prepare for winter. There will also be a bag of supplies to make a clay creature and an activity sheet on how to build an outdoor habitat for your creation to survive the winter!

The kits are free and intended for children ages 5-12. Donations to Friends of Sears Island are always greatly appreciated to allow the organization to continue to offer programming to all at no cost. Activity bag quantities are limited and will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a kit for your child, please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. Families can pick up their kits from Nov. 18-30 at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport.

To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.