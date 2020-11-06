Do you know someone who has problems seeing and hearing? Do you know someone who wears glasses and hearing aids? Having difficulties in these dual senses presents unique challenges getting around, understanding others and more. In Maine, close to 4,000 people are Dual Sensory Impaired. Many are isolated and unaware that they are not alone. In fact, Maine has a Duel Sensory Impaired Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind (NFB).

Northeast Representative Tara Brown Ogilvie of the Helen Keller National Center will be our guest speaker online from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 and will share the services and programs they offer those who are in any degree deaf and blind.

The contact person for anyone interested in attending is Walt Woitasek at 207-546-2672 or Dana Trattner at duelsense@gmail.com.