Bernie Dahl, M.D. of Hampden generously donated a parcel of land at Oak Ridge Park in Bangor to the Good Samaritan Agency, also of Bangor.

The board of directors, staff and clients would like to thank Dr. Dahl for this generous gift.

Good Samaritan Agency is a non-profit agency founded in 1902 and offers services to single parents, including an alternative education program and a daycare program in addition to adoption services. For more information about the agency’s services, call Good Samaritan at 207-942-7211.