ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation announces 2020 recipients of the Strater Downeast Scholarship Fund. The fund provides renewable scholarship support to high school graduates in Washington County and graduates of Sumner Memorial High School in Sullivan pursuing post-secondary education in a degree program at the University of Maine, University of Maine at Machias, Maine Maritime Academy or Washington County Community College.

A total of $10,000 was awarded to four students. New Strater Downeast Scholarship recipients are Alexander Maker from Machias and Gavin Parks from Calais, attending University of Maine, and Anna Taylor, Cherryfield, attending University of Maine at Machias. Kaylie Robertson of Pembroke had her scholarship to the University of Maine renewed.

Jeremy Strater (1945-2015), a blue grass and folk musician from Gouldsboro, left a legacy that reflected his passion for community, the arts, education, and the environment. Among the beneficiaries of bequests were the town of Gouldsboro, the Peninsula School, Schoodic Arts for All, Maine Seacoast Mission’s EdGE program, and Friends in Action. His gifts also supported the Schoodic Community Fund and a MaineCF scholarship fund to help downeast students.





The next deadline for applications is May 15, 2021. Applications are available at http://www.mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.