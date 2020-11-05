A person from the Tri-County Technical Center has tested positive for COVID-19, the superintendent said in a Wednesday letter to the community.

The person who tested positive was last at Tri-County Technical Center, which is on the Dexter Regional High School campus, on Friday, said Kevin Jordan, the superintendent for SAD 46/AOS 94. Five students and one staff member are in quarantine, and will be contacted directly by Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention contact tracers and school personnel.

The school, which provides programming for students in six school districts across Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset counties, will continue to operate.





“I had been hoping against all hope but it’s made its way here,” Jordan said about the presence of COVID-19 during a regular SAD 46 school board meeting on Wednesday at the Ridge View Community School. “The fortunate piece is there’s only six people quarantining.”

When asked, he said the five students can learn remotely during quarantine if they are healthy enough to do so, and the staff member can work remotely.

Jordan explained in the letter that district officials were told of the positive test that morning and they have taken steps with the response team to follow Maine CDC and Department of Education guidelines to notify staff and students as appropriate.

“We believe it best to share what we can with our entire community,” he wrote.