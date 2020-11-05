Sunday, November 1 – Monday, November 30, All Day (Online). “Artists Connecting” Virtual Artwork Exhibit by members of the Knox County Art Society. The show is an eclectic mix of watercolors, photography, abstract oils, and more portraying the breadth of talent of local artists. The gallery can be by visiting the library’s event calendar or librarycamden.org/events/kcas. 20% of art sales from the show benefit the Camden Public Library.

Friday, November 6, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Explorations Read Aloud: The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating. Joseph Coté will read aloud selections from Maine author Elisabeth Tova Bailey’s natural history/memoir which recounts her year-long observations of a wild Maine woodland snail. New readings become available to watch every Friday at 11:00 am in the “videos” section of the library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Monday, November 9, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Maine Mondays on Facebook Live. Each Monday on the Camden Public Library’s Facebook Page, Julia will read selections from books about Maine’s history. This program is part of the library’s year-long celebration of Maine’s Bicentennial. Recordings of the readings are available to watch afterward in the “video” section of the library’s Facebook page.

Monday, November 9, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Walsh History Center Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about the history of Camden, your ancestors that may have lived in the area, or the house you live in now? Ken Gross and the Walsh History Center team are happy to try to help find you an answer! Email kgross@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to participate.

Tuesday, November 10, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Chat with Miss Amy on Zoom. Every Tuesday, parents and children are invited to catch up with children’s librarian Miss Amy in a social chat on Zoom. Email alhand@librarycamden.org for a link to attend.

Tuesday, November 10, 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Tai Chi in the Amphitheatre. Every Tuesday and Thursday in November, join instructor Anna Dembska for tai chi classes by donation for all levels. Masks and social distancing required. A portion of the donations collected will benefit the Camden Public Library. For more information, contact Anna at camdentaiji@gmail.com.

Tuesday, November 10, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Leer y Charlar on Zoom. This Spanish language reading and conversation group is now meeting online via Zoom. For more information and to request a link attend, email Lynne Taylor at leerycharlar@gmail.com.

Tuesday, November 10, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Bicentennial Series: Martha Ballard’s Kitchen Table – What Maine Ate 200 Years Ago. Nationally known food writer and culinary historian Nancy Harmon Jenkins has scoured the diaries of Martha Ballard to discover what people were growing in their gardens and preparing for meals in the late 18th and early 19th centuries in Maine. To request a link to attend, email jpierce@librarycamden.org.

Thursday, November 12, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Tech Help Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about a new device you’ve purchased? Do you need help transferring photos from your camera to your computer? We’ll try our best to help you navigate your technology troubles. Visit librarycamden.org/learn-research/techhelphour to make an appointment.

Thursday, November 12, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Coastal Mountains Land Trust Series: Mapping the Future of Land Conservation along Western Penobscot Bay. The Camden Public Library hosts Coastal Mountain Land Trust’s Executive Director, Ian Stewart and Conservation Projects Manager, Jack Shaida will provide an online presentation about the Land Trust’s recently completed 25-year Conservation Plan, which identifies the highest priority areas for land conservation throughout the midcoast region between Rockport and Prospect. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Friday, November 13, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Explorations Read Aloud: At the Center of All Beauty – Solitude and the Creative Life. Joseph Coté will read aloud selections from author Fenton Johnson’s lyrical prose discussing what it means to choose to be solitary and celebrating the notion. New readings become available to watch every Friday at 11:00 am in the “videos” section of the library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Tuesday, November 17, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Tuesday Book Club in the Amphitheatre. The group will be discussing the book Annie Freeman’s Fabulous Traveling Funeral by Kris Radish this month. The group meets on Zoom in the cold weather months. Contact jpierce@librarycamden.org to be connected with the group’s organizer.

Tuesday, November 17, 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Camden Conference Community Event: “Arctic Observations” with photographer Peter Ralston. In the summer of 2016, aboard a friend’s yacht, Ralston roamed all the way to Greenland and the fabled Northwest Passage. This trip afforded him “a privileged front row seat in the most dramatic theatre of rapid climate change on the planet.” The presentation will be hosted on Zoom. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a link to attend.

Wednesday, November 18, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Outdoor Story Time with Miss Amy. Children’s librarian Miss Amy is reintroducing in-person story times and crafts with masks and social distancing. Please bring a blanket to sit on to help your children remain in their spaces. For all ages. Weather permitting. Email Miss Amy to register at: alhand@librarycamden.org

Wednesday, November 18, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Creative Art & Journaling. Meetings on Zoom and project ideas through email. Join this creative group for a different project every Wednesday through June. Email Amy at alhand@libarycamden.org if you would like to be emailed project ideas and a link to the Zoom meeting.

Thursday, November 19, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Mid-Coast Audubon Series: The State of Birds – Decades of Change and What Gardeners Can Do to Protect Birds. The library will host Audubon’s Nick Lund for this online presentation. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Friday, November 20, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Explorations Read Aloud: The Origin Myth of Acoma Pueblo. Joseph Coté will read aloud selections from author Edward Proctor Hunt’s book, which documents Hunt’s 1928 recitation of the origin myth of the Acoma Indians to Smithsonian Institution scholars. Hailed by many as the most accessible of all epic narratives recounting a classic Pueblo Indian story of creation, migration, and ulti­mate residence, the myth offers a unique window into Pueblo Indian cosmology and ancient history, revealing how a premodern society answered key existential questions and formed its customs. New readings become available to watch every Friday at 11:00 am in the “videos” section of the library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Friday, November 20, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Friday Film Club. This new online film discussion group is for anyone that enjoys watching and talking about critically-acclaimed movies, inspiring documentaries, and foreign films. This month’s selection is Children of the Arctic, which is a year-in-the-life portrait of Native Alaskan teenagers coming of age in Barrow, Alaska – the northernmost community of the United States. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org for more information and a Zoom link to participate.

Wednesday, November 25, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Outdoor Story Time with Miss Amy. Children’s librarian Miss Amy is reintroducing in-person story times and crafts with masks and social distancing. Please bring a blanket to sit on to help your children remain in their spaces. For all ages. Weather permitting. Email Miss Amy to register at: alhand@librarycamden.org

Wednesday, November 25, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Creative Art & Journaling. Meetings on Zoom and project ideas through email. Join this creative group for a different project every Wednesday through June. Email Amy at alhand@libarycamden.org if you would like to be emailed project ideas and a link to the Zoom meeting.

