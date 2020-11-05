ORONO — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are participating in and facilitating more virtual meetings. To support this shift in format, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has co-sponsored a new two-session series about building virtual facilitation skills from 10:30 a.m.–noon Nov. 17 and Dec. 1.

The workshop, hosted by University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, will feature key facilitation concepts and how to apply them when working with groups virtually. Participants will also learn and practice specific virtual techniques for brainstorming, prioritizing, action planning and decision making. UMaine Extension, UNH Extension and Maine Sea Grant are co-sponsoring the workshop.

The fee to attend is $30; registration is required by Nov. 10. Register online with UNH Extension. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kristen Grant at 207-646-1555, ext. 115 or kngrant@maine.edu.