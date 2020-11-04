Hampden Academy boys basketball coach Russ Bartlett, who guided the Broncos to the Class A state championship last winter, is one of 20 high school mentors being honored as Maine State Coaches of the Year for 2019-2020.

The state award winners will be submitted to the National Federation of State High School Associations for consideration at the sectional and national levels.

Bartlett guided Hampden to a 21-1 record last season capped off by a come-from-behind 65-56 victory over York in the state final. The Broncos went on a 23-1 second-half run to knock off the previously undefeated Wildcats for their first state crown since 2015.





Bartlett now has led his alma mater to four state championships and eight regional titles since becoming Hampden’s head coach in the 2003-2004 season.

Joining Bartlett as a Maine basketball coach of the year is Dillon Kingsbury of Central Aroostook High School in Mars Hill. The Panthers’ third-year head coach guided his team to its first Class C state championship since 1982, with CAHS knocking off Winthrop 67-61 in the state final to cap off a 19-4 season.

Other Maine Coaches of the Year for girls sports are Ruth Shaw of Biddeford (volleyball), Rick Doyon of North Yarmouth Academy (soccer), David Dowling of Greely of Cumberland Center (cross country), Andrew Coulombe of Kennebunk (swimming and diving), Mary Beth Bourgoin of Winslow (field hockey), Ron Dumont of Lewiston (ice hockey), Judd Bowles of Edward Little of Auburn (alpine skiing), Dustin Williamson of Leavitt of Turner Center (Nordic skiing) and Deb Lebel of Biddeford (spirit).

Other Maine Coaches of the Year for boys sports are James Goodman of Ellsworth (swimming and diving), Colin Jandreau of Madawaska (Nordic skiing), Kevin Cooper of Bonny Eagle of Standish (football), David Halligan of Falmouth (soccer), Rick DeRosier of Massabesic of Waterboro (wrestling), Diane Fournier of Mt. Ararat of Topsham (cross country), Steve Freeman of York (golf), James Belleau of Lewiston (ice hockey) and Tip Kimball of Falmouth (Alpine skiing).