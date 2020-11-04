Mainers are preparing to rally across the state on Wednesday, demanding that every vote be counted in the country before a winner is declared, as results from the presidential election remain uncertain.

Rallies are planned in Bangor and Rockland on Wednesday afternoon, as other events are being organized across the state. The demonstrations could spill into the later part of the week and weekend, as multiple states continue to count an unprecedented number of absentee ballots ― a process that could take days and may ultimately be settled by the courts.

Early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory over former Vice President Joe Biden. The president said he would appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the counting of ballots, if necessary.





“Our current president has refused to abide by the results of the election and taken a number of steps to suppress the vote. Across the country there is growing civil unrest and conflict surrounding this election,” said Jack McKay, director of Food AND Medicine Director, a Brewer-based nonprofit that advocates for economic and social justice.

McKay is one of the organizers of the rally in Bangor, where demonstrators will gather at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Peirce Park for what’s being billed as a “socially distanced, respectful” event.

The demonstration is intended to promote “the core elements of a democratic system including respect for differing points of view, peaceful transfers of power and nonviolence,” McKay said.

Midcoast Maine Indivisible is hosting a rally in Rockland at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Chapman Park. The group intends to march to the Knox County Courthouse, and at times might block traffic. However, organizers said the event will be “peaceful and community minded.”

“This is the call you’ve been waiting for,” Midcoast Maine Indivisible organizer James Cook said. “The disruption of our democracy is happening.”