Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is pleased to introduce Hannah Livingston, FNP-C who is a provider with Northern Light Internal Medicine.

Hannah earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from University of Maine in 2015 and her family nurse practitioner degree from the University of Maine in 2020. Hannah is particularly interested in women’s and senior health and has five years of experience in cardiac telemetry as an RN.

Currently accepting new patients at the 302 Husson Avenue practice in Bangor, 207-947-6141. Hannah believes in empowering her patients to become proactively involved with their own health, through goal setting and education.





When she has some free time, Hannah enjoys taking her motorcycle out for rides in the Maine countryside, practicing her guitar skills, gardening and reading. Her greatest joy is spending time with her 13-year-old daughter.