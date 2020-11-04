PRESQUE ISLE — Volunteers help patients and staff in a variety of ways at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital. That role had to be curtailed during COVID-19 as the hospital put the volunteer program on hold for the safety of the older volunteers that have been the backbone of the program. Now, the volunteer program is gearing back up, and more volunteers are needed.

“Our team is looking to grow by adding more of the compassionate individuals who share their time and talents,” says Dawn Roberts, coordinator of volunteer services. “We have several opportunities for those who want to volunteer and make a difference. Hours are flexible, and we will work around your schedule.”

The hospital has strict safety protocols in place to protect all who enter its facilities. This includes mandatory masking for everyone; hand hygiene protocols; screenings upon entrance, including a temperature check; and maintaining physical distancing. Those who interact with patients in any capacity also wear eye protection.





“We are confident it is safe for volunteers to once again be in our facilities,” says Roberts. “We will only place people in roles that they are comfortable in. While some of volunteer opportunities are working directly with patients, others are behind the scenes with no patient interaction required.”

Needs include volunteers to greet patients and visitors upon arrival, to run errands, to provide office assistance, to transport patients to appointments within the hospital, to provide activities or interactions with rehabilitation patients, and more.

“In addition to making an immeasurable difference in the lives of others, volunteering is one of the best ways to increase your social interaction as you meet new people and learn new skills. It can help you gain a great sense of purpose while boosting your self-confidence,” explains Roberts. “Please consider sharing some of your time with us.”

If you or someone you know has free time and is looking for a volunteer opportunity, please consider the volunteer program at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital. Contact Dawn Roberts at 207-768-4248 or droberts@northernlight.org to learn more or request an application.