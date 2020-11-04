BANGOR — “My saint is Saint Cecilia,” said the third-grader as she proudly held her guitar and wore a purple dress. “She is the patron saint of music, musicians, and poets!”

All Saints Catholic School in Bangor celebrated All Saints’ Day on Monday with a virtual presentation by the third-graders.



“They each chose a saint to research,” said Matthew Houghton, principal of All Saints. “Then they dress as their saints.”







The students presented information about their saint on a video which was then shared with the school and community.



“St. Brendan was a navigator,” said another student as he wore a green cape with a map slung over his shoulder. “I chose him because my dad is a merchant marine and my name is Brendan!”



“The students were excited to celebrate all the saints on All Saints’ Day since our school bears the name,” said Stefanie Duron, a third-grade teacher at the school. “The younger students were able to see their older prayer partners dressed as their saints and hear about their journey to sainthood. The project highlights that we are truly all saints in the making.”

All Saints’ Day is celebrated annually on the first day of November to honor all those who have been faithful disciples of Christ, both known and unknown, and who now rejoice in God’s presence, including people in our own lives who have possessed great faith.

The school’s celebration of All Saints’ Day is another example of its “HEART,” an initiative at All Saints that describes the ways in which the school leads students to Jesus and helps them in deepening their relationships with God.