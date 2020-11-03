An outbreak at a state prison in Windham has grown to 72 inmates and nine staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmates, who lived in two units at the Maine Department of Corrections prison, have been housed in one unit as a precaution against the spread of the disease. Rapid antigen tests confirmed that they have the virus, officials said Tuesday. The vast majority are asymptomatic, and others display few symptoms.

The 72 inmates join three inmates at the state prison in Warren who have tested positive for COVID-19 through rapid antigen tests. The three, who reside in the same unit, are awaiting confirmation tests.





All prisoners and staff will be retested at both facilities as a precaution, officials said.