MONTPELIER, Vermont — Vermont’s incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott has won reelection to the office he has held since first being elected in 2016.

In Tuesday’s balloting, Scott defeated Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

Scott did not do any in-person campaigning ahead of the election, relying on a number of debates with Zuckerman and email and direct mail messages to the people of Vermont.





While Scott is a Republican in a heavily Democratic state, he is seen as popular with the public and has been given high marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zuckerman, a 48-year-old farmer from Hinesburg, campaigned on promises to do more to advance progressive causes such as saying wealthy people should pay more in taxes and Vermont should do more to combat climate change.