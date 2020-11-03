Lewiston police sought help on Tuesday finding a man who used gasoline to set a portable toilet on fire.

Reported on Oct. 29 at 6:40 p.m., the arson at 24 Landry Road in Lewiston was partly captured by surveillance video that shows a man wearing a hoodie, carrying a gas can and riding a bicycle at about the time the fire was set, police said.

The arson at 24 Landry Road in Lewiston was partly captured by surveillance video that shows a man wearing a hoodie, carrying a gas can and riding a bicycle at about the time the fire was set, police said. Credit: Courtesy of Lewiston police

The man might also have carried a “Save A Lot” plastic grocery bag containing two boxes of cereal. The word “FREE” was written on the bag, police said.





Anyone with information may contact Detective Crystal Lachance at 207-513-3001, extension 3310 or Lewiston police dispatch at 207-784-6421.