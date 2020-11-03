A Maine man already facing charges for a Lewiston shooting in May has been accused of killing an 18-year-old in Lewiston last week.

Abdikadir A. Nur, 20, of Auburn, was charged with murder on Tuesday for the shooting of Hassan Hassan on River Street in Lewiston on Saturday, Maine State Police said.

Nur was already in custody because police charged him with violation of the conditions of his release on Monday night.





Nur allegedly shot George Simmons, 23, of Auburn, in the abdomen near or at 147 Bartlett St. in Lewiston on May 27. Simmons survived and Nur was charged with Class A elevated aggravated assault and posted a $10,000 bail.

Nur is being held at Androscoggin County Jail.

Class A crimes carry punishments of up to 30 years incarceration and a $50,000 fine.