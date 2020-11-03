Today is Tuesday, and it’s Election Day. Temperatures will be in the 30s with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Many Mainers have already voted in this election. For those of you casting a ballot today, here’s what you need to know.





Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., per state law, although some polling places will be open earlier. The state offers a tool to search for your polling place here. If you are not registered to vote, you can do that at the polls.

You can still drop off your absentee ballot. All ballots will be counted as long as they are returned to your city or town clerk by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Cities and towns will be taking health precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic, including distancing and sanitation measures. Poll workers will wear personal protective equipment, and voters are encouraged to wear face coverings and maintain social distances — at least 6 feet between people.

Review the candidates

After querying readers during the first part of 2020, we compiled the stances of Maine candidates in major races on subjects you identified as most important. We also asked every candidate for the Maine Legislature pointed questions on many of those issues. We’ve compiled it all in our voter’s guide.

Follow the results.

Once you vote, congratulate yourself. Voting is important. If you want to know who the winners are, go here. We will start listing results after the polls close at 8 p.m. You can read more about what to anticipate here.

In other news…

