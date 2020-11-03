The State Visitor Information Centers are holding a food drive from Nov. 5-22. The Maine Tourism Association (MTA), the state’s largest nonprofit tourism business association, operates the seven centers on behalf of the state. MTA is asking for donations of canned and non-perishable food which will be donated to food pantries local to each Visitor Center. The centers are open 9 am to 5:30 pm, seven days a week.

CEO Tony Cameron stated, “We know that people are struggling, with the business shutdowns of the spring to layoffs to not working in order to educate children at home or care for sick family members. The pandemic has certainly hit the tourism industry hard. When brainstorming about how we, as the Maine Tourism Association, could help our communities our Kittery Visitor Center manager Jo Turcotte came up with the idea for a food drive. Everyone was instantly supportive and went to work in their own area to partner with a local food pantry. I’m truly appreciative of how dedicated our staff is to their region and the state.”

“This is a great opportunity for Maine residents to stop into their local Visitor Center, drop off a food donation and check out what the centers have to offer. The information is useful to everyone, not just visitors from away. Mainers can learn about regions of the state and sites they haven’t yet visited, pick up travel publications, or plan a trip with our kiosks,” Kittery Visitor Center Manager Jo Turcotte said.





For more information, please find the contact information for each center and the food pantry that will receive the donations; or visit the Maine Tourism Association’s events page at: https://www.mainetourism.com/event/annual-food-drive/3464/.