CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series concert by The Gawler Sisters has sold out, but fans of the Waldo County siblings are invited to enjoy a free Facebook Livestream starting 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. The multi-talented Molly, Edith and Elsie Gawler grew up in a fun-loving, folk-singing, fiddle-playing family in the heart of Maine. Expect to hear some tunes from Elsie’s new album, “Sweet as Honey.”

On Friday, Nov. 20, the opera house is pleased to present American roots music master, mandolinist and songwriter Joe K. Walsh and Grammy-nominated Americana/blues singer-songwriter and guitarist Celia Woodsmith, offering a very special bluegrass-tinged evening.

The downtown Camden Opera House doors will open 7 p.m. and the one-set shows begin at 7:30 p.m. for these shows. Advance-only tickets are $10, and all seats are assigned. Ticket sales, via www.camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154, end 3:30 p.m. day of show. Face coverings are required in the building.





All SoundCheck concerts are livestreamed on the opera house’s Facebook page and soon after posted to its YouTube Channel. Donations to the Community Arts Fund, which helps make these small, safely distanced shows possible, are always appreciated.