It was not a pleasant night for soccer or anything else outdoors.

With temperatures in the low 30s and a biting wind that sent wind chills plummeting into the low 20s and teens, the girls soccer teams from Bangor and Brewer finally got to play at Doyle Field in Brewer on Monday after the first two attempts were rained out.





The Bangor girls, coming off their first loss of the season, bounced back with a 40-shot barrage and an 8-0 victory.

Bangor is 7-1-1 with a Thursday game at Hampden Academy remaining while Brewer finished up 1-7-2.

“It was uncomfortable but it was fun to play in the cold. It was good,” said Bangor senior striker Riley Andrews, who scored two goals. “I’m glad we were finally able to get it in.”

The Rams, who dropped a 2-0 decision to 2019 Class B North champ Hermon on Saturday, found their offensive chemistry against the Witches.

“We played really well,” Andrews said. “It was nice to get a good win.”

“It was freezing but it felt good,” said senior striker Emily Leclair, who opened the scoring 5:19 into the game.

The Rams built a 2-0 first-half lead before wearing the Witches down with their superior depth and speed in the second half.

“We have 20 players we feel comfortable playing at any any point in time. It’s a nice luxury to have,” said Bangor coach Andrew Varisco, who has substituted liberally throughout the season. “The girls communicated well and they supported each other well.”

Junior Devon St. Louis scored the other first-half goal before Andrews sewed up the win with a pair of early second-half tallies.

Seniors Maggie Cowperthwaite and Sophia Mullins, sophomore Emmie Streams and freshman Lily Chandler scored the other goals and sophomores Emma McNeil and Hannah Osmer combined for four saves on seven shots.

Brewer freshman Lindsey Pine, playing in place of injured all-star goalkeeper Bella Tanis, finished with 10 saves on 40 shots.

Brewer coach Dave Hamel thought his team moved the ball pretty well at times but again had a difficult time scoring as it has all year.

“We had a good chance to score early in the game and it might have changed momentum. But Bangor moved the ball well, they scored a lot of goals and kept pouring it on,” Hamel said.

The great chance for Brewer came off the foot of dynamic senior speedster Brooke Merrow, who was a bright spot for the Witches with her dazzling runs down the left flank.

Merrow was able to burst through the Ram defense after taking a pass but McNeil rushed off her line and smothered the shot.

Seconds later, Brewer’s Mogan Honey lofted a long shot off the crossbar.

Leclair opened the scoring when a well-placed corner kick into the swirling wind by Ani Roberts deflected off Pine’s extended hand to her. Leclair deposited it into the back of the net.

St. Louis extended the lead when she tapped in the rebound of an Oliva Scott shot after Pine had made a diving save.

Andrews, who missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing knee surgery, used her strength to create her first goal. She muscled a Witch defender off the ball and then rifled a left-footed shot past Pine from the right side of the penalty area.

Andrews’ next goal finished off a pretty passing sequence involving Streams and Anna Connors. Streams slipped a pass to Connors bursting down the right side and Connors maneuvered across the end line before sliding it back up to Andrews, who clinically sailed her 14-yard shot into the upper far corner.



Chandler scored a pretty goal when she was set up nicely by Streams, ran on to her pass and one-timed it into the top corner.

The tenacious and impactful Streams figured in two more goals as she converted a Scott pass and set up Cowperthwaite’s goal.

Mullins knocked home her own rebound for a goal.