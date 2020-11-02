Trail camera photos come in all forms. Some are great. Others are good. Among the most frustrating are the photos that don’t show a thing at all — perhaps a wind-blown branch set off the camera’s motion-sensor, or maybe the critter that triggered the camera darted out of the frame in the nick of time.

Then there are those grainy nighttime photos that show the shape of the animal, but are less clear than we’d like. But sometimes — more often than you might think — animals visit in the middle of the day, when there’s plenty of sunlight to make for a great photo.





A doe and two fawns stop by for a visit in 2017. Credit: Courtesy of Kirby E.

That’s the case today, as Kirby E. checks in with some deer family photos taken from the same spot, three years apart.

Who knows? Maybe the fawn from 2014 is the doe shown in the 2017 shot, leading her two fawns across the yard.

A black bear is captured in this trail camera image. Credit: Courtesy of Kirby E.

And it’s not just deer who like this location: Kirby also captured a cool shot of a black bear in 2016.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.