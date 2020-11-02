A Cumberland County man allegedly threatened vehicles with a knife in what police called a fight that became a road-rage incident in Brunswick on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Cooks Corner neighborhood near the Rusty Lantern Market at about 9:50 a.m. Officers went there but the man left in a vehicle that they found minutes later on Farley Road, Brunswick police said.

Richard Letourneau, 54, of Brunswick, was charged with Class D refusing to submit to arrest and Class D threatening display of a weapon on Monday. He posted $500 cash bail and was released, police said.

Class D offenses carry a maximum penalty of up to 364 days of jail and a fine of up to $2,000.