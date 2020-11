Joseph D. Gilley. Credit: Courtesy of Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office

The Penobscot Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man last seen in the Enfield area on Oct. 21.

Joseph D. Gilley, 30, is white, about 5’11”, and has brown hair and beard and blue eyes, according to officials at the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who has seen Gilley in the last few days is asked to call 207-947-4585, officials said.