ROCKLAND, Maine — Fifteen residents and three staff members at a Rockland assisted-living facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 12 cases since Thursday when Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention last reported on the outbreak.

The increase in cases at Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland comes nearly a week after the Maine CDC announced it had launched an investigation into the spread of the virus at the facility.





Health officials have warned the case count would likely rise at the facility given its vulnerable population. Maine’s nursing homes and assisted-living facilities have seen some of the state’s worst outbreaks since the pandemic began.

Monday’s coronavirus count represents the results from four rounds of universal testing conducted at the Rockland facility since a staff member initially tested positive there on Oct. 24. Two residents tested positive soon later after being tested at Pen Bay Medical Center, where they were being treated for unrelated issues.

Another round of testing will be done this week, Woodlands Senior Living officials said.

Woodlands Senior Living also operates Cape Memory Care, in Cape Elizabeth, which was the site of the largest single long-term care facility outbreak in Maine earlier this year. In total, 61 residents and 24 staff members contracted the virus and seven people died. The outbreak began in late May and subsided in early July.

The 38-bed Rockland facility provides care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other memory impairments. It is home to 32 residents and about 20 staff members.