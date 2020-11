This story will be updated.

Two people were killed Monday morning after a car collided head on with a Concord Coach Lines bus in Thomaston.

The car struck the regional bus about 9:15 a.m. on Route 1 near the intersection with Route 131, creating a chain-reaction crash involving at least four vehicles, including a dump truck, according to the Courier Gazette.

Additional information about the crash wasn’t immediately available.