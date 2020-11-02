A lieutenant at the Pleasant Point Police Department died on Monday.

Lt. David Chapais died at 5:45 a.m. “after a brief battle with a medical issue that happened on duty,” Police Chief Roger Newell said on the department’s Facebook page.





A previous posting described Chapais as having served in the public sector for more than 40 years between police work and the U.S. Coast Guard. It appears from the website that the first public notice of his health issue came at 8:23 p.m. on Oct. 28.

“Lieutenant Chapais wasn’t just my right hand man but also my friend,” Newell said. “This department will miss him dearly. We ask that during this time you give the lieutenant’s family their time and space to grieve for their loss. “

Attempts to contact Newell were not immediately successful.

The department serves the Passamaquoddy Indian reservation at Pleasant Point, one of two Indian reservations of the federally recognized Passamaquoddy tribe in Washington County.