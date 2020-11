Power has been restored to most Old Town households after strong winds knocked a tree onto a power line Monday afternoon, Versant Power said.

About 2,000 Orono households that were affected earlier in the afternoon now have power, as well.

Versant Power is still investigating the cause of ongoing outages in Milford and Bradley, affecting more than 2,000 households combined.

Information about the outage is available on Versant Power’s live outage map.