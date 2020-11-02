Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s from north to south, with rain and a chance for scattered snow showers to the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 24 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 1,014 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, the highest yet, while the death toll stands at 147. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Gov. Janet Mills on Sunday pushed back bar reopenings, originally scheduled for Monday, and lowered the gathering limit to 50 amid a days-long surge in new coronavirus cases.
Mainers still coping with COVID-19 symptoms months after first getting sick
Shauna Bergstrom and her husband are no longer contagious — but they’re still not feeling better seven months later.
Maine nursing homes weren’t following COVID-19 rules this summer. Now they’re at risk again.
The spike in COVID-19 cases across Maine highlights the risk that the virus could again slip into nursing homes, which saw some of the largest and deadliest outbreaks this spring.
You can see which nursing homes had outbreaks and violated COVID-19 rules here.
Social distancing and drought drove record number of visitors to Maine campgrounds
Several private campground owners say 2020 has been among their busiest ever, while state park campgrounds hit a record number of campers by the end of September, weeks before their scheduled fall closure.
Surge of young voters could play a big role in Maine’s competitive races on Tuesday
Turnout among Maine’s young voters has surged amid a historic push for absentee voting ahead of the election on Tuesday, when first-time voters and others who did not cast a ballot four years ago could play a major role in competitive races.
This hunter got lost in the woods, but was well-prepared for it
Maurice Pelletier, 70, handled the situation well. He built himself a fire, cut himself some fir boughs ― likely used as bedding or shelter ― and had food with him overnight.
Susan Collins and Sara Gideon make closing arguments in Maine’s historic US Senate race
The fourth-term Republican incumbent made a pre-dawn stop at Bath Iron Works before meeting with business owners in five counties along U.S. Route 1 on Friday. Her Democratic challenger took health care questions in a covered tent next to a sports complex in Augusta before a daylong swing through western Maine ending with a drive-in rally in Cumberland.
Retired Air Force officer pens book on how railroads powered the growth of Maine
Bill Kenny doesn’t see railroads as a thing of the past. He maintains they are poised for a resurgence.
