Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s from north to south, with rain and a chance for scattered snow showers to the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 24 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 1,014 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, the highest yet, while the death toll stands at 147. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.





Gov. Janet Mills on Sunday pushed back bar reopenings, originally scheduled for Monday, and lowered the gathering limit to 50 amid a days-long surge in new coronavirus cases.

Shauna Bergstrom of Belfast considers herself to be a COVID-19 “long hauler,” which is to say that seven months after getting sick in March, she’s still not feeling better. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Shauna Bergstrom and her husband are no longer contagious — but they’re still not feeling better seven months later.

The Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison is shown in this Aug. 19 photo. The nursing home suffered a deadly outbreak of COVID-19 following an Aug. 7 wedding in the Millinocket area. It’s one of 16 nursing homes in Maine where state inspectors have found violations of rules meant to contain the spread of COVID-19. Credit: Rich Abrahamson / Waterville Morning Sentinel via AP

The spike in COVID-19 cases across Maine highlights the risk that the virus could again slip into nursing homes, which saw some of the largest and deadliest outbreaks this spring.

You can see which nursing homes had outbreaks and violated COVID-19 rules here.

Scott Warren, owner of Megunticook Campground by the Sea in Rockport, hangs a new sign at the entrance of the campground in this May 2020 file photo. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Several private campground owners say 2020 has been among their busiest ever, while state park campgrounds hit a record number of campers by the end of September, weeks before their scheduled fall closure.

Griffin Stevenson, a first-year student at the University of Maine, votes at Council Chambers in Orono on Friday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Turnout among Maine’s young voters has surged amid a historic push for absentee voting ahead of the election on Tuesday, when first-time voters and others who did not cast a ballot four years ago could play a major role in competitive races.

Maine Game Warden Kale O’Leary [right] and Maurice Pelletier talk after Pelletier was located and assisted out of the woods after spending a night in the woods. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine Warden Service

Maurice Pelletier, 70, handled the situation well. He built himself a fire, cut himself some fir boughs ― likely used as bedding or shelter ― and had food with him overnight.

Sara Gideon and Susan Collins.

The fourth-term Republican incumbent made a pre-dawn stop at Bath Iron Works before meeting with business owners in five counties along U.S. Route 1 on Friday. Her Democratic challenger took health care questions in a covered tent next to a sports complex in Augusta before a daylong swing through western Maine ending with a drive-in rally in Cumberland.

Bill Kenny, retired U.S. Air Force major, stands next to the Lion, a historic steam locomotive at the Maine State Museum in Augusta. Credit: Courtesy of Bill Kenney

Bill Kenny doesn’t see railroads as a thing of the past. He maintains they are poised for a resurgence.

In other Maine news …

New York man likely drowned after his kayak flipped on Bryant Pond

56 quarantined from Canaan elementary school after staff member tests positive

55 students and staff at Hampden Academy in quarantine after coronavirus case detected

Man dies in Lewiston shooting

Portland pizza parlor was warned to crack down on risky behavior before virus outbreak