PORTLAND — During the pandemic, several Maine parishes are planning to offer unique and creative Christmas fairs in 2020 while following state and diocesan guidelines and protocols. These include outdoor bazaars, virtual fairs, and tree festivals.

As fairs are confirmed, they will be added to the special Christmas fairs page on the diocesan website: www.portlanddiocese.org/content/christmas-fairs-2020.





Here is a list of Christmas fairs already scheduled (listed chronologically).

St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Westbrook

St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Westbrook will hold an outdoor Christmas fair on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Hyacinth Church on 268 Brown Street. The fair will feature baked goods and other food, books, knitted items, jewelry, a white elephant table, and a money raffle.

Parish of the Ascension of the Lord, Kittery

The Parish of the Ascension of the Lord’s three Christmas fairs will be held online this year. The St. Raphael fair will be held Nov. 8-14, the St. Christopher Holiday Faire will be Nov. 15-21, and the Our Lady of the Angels fair will be Nov. 22-28. The fairs will feature items for sale, silent auction items, and raffles for special prizes. Visit www.pal-me.org to find links to the virtual fairs.

All Saints Parish, Brunswick

The Midcoast Tree Festival will be held Nov. 20-22 and Nov. 27-29 at the St. John’s Community Center on 43 Pleasant Street in Brunswick. The festival will feature themed, lighted artificial Christmas decorated by local organization and businesses. At the end of the show, they will be raffled off, with proceeds benefiting All Saints Parish and St. John’s Catholic School, Spectrum Generations’ Meals on Wheels, and the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Auburn

This year’s Christmas by the Lake Fair at St. Philip Church, located on 2365 Turner Road in Auburn, will feature beautifully decorated Christmas wreaths and baskets, made with fresh greens. They will be for sale outside the church on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Windham

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, located on 919 Roosevelt Trail in Windham, will host a European-style Christmas bazaar on Friday, Dec. 4, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The outdoor bazaar will feature Bavarian and Italian food to take out, Christmas trees and beautifully decorated Christmas wreaths, baked goods and pie booths, designer gift baskets, s’mores kits and a fire pit for toasting, a Christmas shoppe, and raffle items.

St. Michael Parish, Augusta

St. Michael School will host an online Christmas fair. More information will be released in the coming weeks. To participate, contact Danielle at danielle.pickrell@portlanddiocese.org.