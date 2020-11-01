Maine Small Business Development Center (SBDC) announces the official launch of a new resource center that will help equip Maine’s small businesses with the tools and training they need to respond, relaunch and recover from the pandemic.

Maine SBDC’s Recovery & Relaunch Resource Center will provide business owners access to enhanced resources that will help them more confidently navigate the challenges and next steps. This unique initiative will integrate specialized and individualized resources for Maine entrepreneurs to strengthen their ability to recover, relaunch, or start fresh. A collaborative approach will connect and coordinate resources to help owners recover and relaunch their small businesses.





“The goal of the Resource Center is to get business owners the tailored information they need to manage their businesses through this stressful time. We want business owners to know they have support, and that they are in the right place to get the information they need to make good decisions for themselves and their business. We want them to feel confident in the steps they take to move forward,” commented Maine SBDC State Director Mark Delisle.

Enhanced services include access to:

● Confidential, no cost advising for small business owners

● Collaborative efforts tailored to business needs – including connections to other entrepreneurial resources in Maine

● Specialized market research and financial benchmarking tools to understand a changing economies and market conditions

● Specialists with in-depth expertise

● Comprehensive website that walks business owners through recovery and relaunch

● Online and webinar educational content that is relevant to what small businesses need

● Access to the University of Maine & University of Southern Maine students, resources, and services.

Delisle continues, “Our mission is simple: To guide and support Maine entrepreneurs in the success of their small businesses. We are dedicated to helping as many Maine businesses as possible through this trying time. We want entrepreneurs and business owners to know they are not alone. We are here and we can help them navigate the right next steps for their businesses.”

This robust initiative is funded by a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration as part of the CARES Act. The additional funds provided to Small Business Development Centers across the country help to expand advising and training capacity to address issues facing small businesses as a result of the pandemic.

“Maine small businesses continue to need support as they work hard to discover what their best path forward is. Regardless of the stage they are at, resources like the Recovery & Relaunch Resource Center will be critical in helping them rebound from the significant challenges many are facing at this time. The Small Business Administration is pleased to support the Maine SBDC in its efforts to provide a wide range of accessible and timely assistance to aid Maine small businesses, our job creators and economic drivers,” commented Amy Bassett, Maine District director with the U.S. Small Business Administration.