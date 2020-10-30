Will Surks, of Westfield, N.J., a freshman at Bowdoin College, has his temperature checked as a safety measure to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, before being allowed into a campaign event for Sara Gideon, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the Town Mall, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Brunswick, Maine. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

When the coronavirus was first detected in Maine back in March, we solicited your questions and shared the answers. Now, as cases in the state again spike, we’re again ready to address any new questions you may have.

Seven months ago, many of you were asking about what was permissible under stay-at-home orders, whether you could travel to your camps and why people were hoarding toilet paper. We know that as the pandemic has continued, you likely have a whole new list of questions.

So whether you want to know about mask protocols or filing unemployment claims, staying healthy through the winter or celebrating the holidays, use the form below to ask us and we’ll do our best to answer.

Lindsay Putnam

