A report that someone might have been washed off the Rockland Breakwater in Rockland was probably a false alarm, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday.

The Coast Guard first detailed a 29-foot rescue boat but rough seas compelled a second boat, a 47-foot vessel, to join the search, VillageSoup reported.





The report came from someone who had been watching the breakwater via a webcam and saw a person walking there who suddenly disappeared.

The Coast Guard Air Station in Cape Cod in Sandwich, Massachusetts, also added a helicopter to the search, VillageSoup reported.

The search ended about 1:30 p.m. when searchers found no indication that anyone had gone off the Breakwater. Also, a woman told the Coast Guard d that she believes the person on the Breakwater was her husband who is safe, VillageSoup reported.