Those of us who love Halloween (such as yours truly) are mourning the loss this year of full-scale celebrations, since stupid, awful, no-fun COVID-19 is still the scariest thing out there. While we’ve been robbed of what could have been the most epic Halloween ever (it’s on a Saturday, and it’s a full moon, AND it’s a blue moon, for pete’s sake!), there are still some fun and safe events happening that ghouls and goblins of all ages can enjoy.

We recommend checking with your town office to see if your local recreation department, school or other town organization is hosting its own Halloween event. And regardless of what you do, it should go without saying that you must wear your mask and stay 6 feet away from other people whenever you’re out in public.





For example, on Saturday, the actual day of Halloween, lots of towns and organizations all across Maine are hosting socially distant outdoor trunk-or-treat events and drive-through trick-or-treating. In the Bangor area, the Penobscot Theatre will host a drive-through at the Bangor Opera House between 1 and 4 p.m.; motorcycle service club the Red Knights IV will host a trunk-or-treat at the Brewer IGA at 5 p.m.; there’a a drive-through trunk-or-treat at the University Mall Plaza in Old Town between 4 and 6 p.m.; and a trunk-or-treat at the Kenduskeag Ball Field (normally the site of the Kenduskeag Haunted House) from 3 to 5 p.m.

For folks planning to stay inside, however, you’re in luck as far as your choice of televised offerings go, if only for the fact that we get to see Baby Yoda grace our screens once again. The hotly anticipated second season of “The Mandalorian” premieres on Friday on Disney+, while over on Amazon, “Truth Seekers,” a new comedy-horror series from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, premieres. And if you haven’t tried it yet, “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” a new series on Netflix, is a fun, scary series to get into on this spookiest of weekends.

And if you want to stay inside your car, at the Bangor Drive-In, there are two scary double features on the big screen all weekend: “E.T.” and “Beetlejuice” on screen one, and the 2018 “Halloween” followed by “The Dead Zone” on screen two.