Two teens who left a Westbrook mental health facility are considered missing persons.

Dylan Collins, 15, and Isaiah Long, 14, may be in Lewiston-Auburn, according to Westbrook police. The two teenagers were last seen at the Citgo Station on Western Avenue in South Portland.





Though they went missing from Westbrook, they do not live there, and officials have not said where they do live.

From left: Dylan Collins, Isaiah Loring Credit: Westbrook Police Department

Collins, who is 5-foot-6 and white, was last seen wearing black and gray hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and orange sneakers. Loring, who is 6-foot-2 and white, was wearing a tie-dyed orange hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information can call the Westbrook Police Department at 854-0644.