Mackena Smirles reaches for an apple at Stukas Farms' pick-your-own orchard with her family as her mother, Kendra, arranges some dropped apples into a "2020" for the family's annual photo, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Lewiston, Maine. Little sister Emmy stands to the right. The family searches out safe activities to do together to minimize risk of contracting the coronavirus. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Maine, state leaders have cautioned that folks should still be following protocols to avoid transmission. This includes things like wearing masks whenever you are around others — inside or outside — and avoiding crowded settings where social distancing isn’t possible.

However, the reality of the numbers shows that community transmission is happening.

“That constellation of findings is extremely, strongly suggestive that the new cases are not being detected because of more testing but, rather, are occurring because of more transmission,” said Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in a press conference Wednesday.

So we’re wondering if after months of caution, are you being more lax about how you are approaching pandemic-related restrictions?

We want to hear from you. And your responses will help us report on what’s happening in Maine right now.

Avatar

Sarah Walker Caron

