FARMINGTON, — The University of Maine at Farmington and the University of Maine at Augusta are excited to announce the UMF / UMA Nursing Partnership, a new collaborative program on the Farmington campus offering the UMA pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing degree to help meet Maine and the nation’s increasing demand for skilled and effective healthcare providers.



Slated to begin fall 2021, the academically rigorous program is a 4-year pre-licensure track. It will prepare students with skills in clinical practice, communication, critical thinking and writing, research, and leadership. The deadline for applications to the program is Jan. 31, 2021.



“We are so proud to be partners with the University of Maine at Augusta in the development of this collaborative program that will not only provide a Farmington cohort of students with the educational preparation to become practicing nurses but also give them the in-depth skills to help them advance within the nursing profession,” said Edward Serna, UMF president.



Students will graduate with a bachelor of science in Nursing (BSN) degree from the University of Maine Augusta, which is rapidly becoming the preferred educational credential for the profession. This program will prepare students to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) and enter the field as registered nurses.



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Projections for 2019-2029, Registered Nursing (RN) is listed among the top occupations in terms of job growth through 2029.



Students will be enrolled by UMA, but enjoy the residential college experience of living and learning on the UMF campus as they prepare to be qualified nursing professionals. The UMF / UMA Nursing Partnership will enroll an initial cohort of 16-19 nursing students in the already established UMA nursing program with a new cohort every year during the first four years.



“We are excited to collaborate with UMF in meeting the high demand for nursing professionals in Maine,” stated UMA President Rebecca Wyke.



At Farmington, students will build a foundation of knowledge in science, humanities, and related professional disciplines provided by UMF’s rich diversity of General Education and non-Gen Ed course work.



At UMA, students will focus on nursing coursework and clinical application in both laboratory and health care settings. All Nursing core instruction will be provided by UMA’s quality baccalaureate Nursing Education Program through online and synchronous distance modalities and through in-person laboratory learning. Students will engage in clinical learning via simulated experiences and supervised practice in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and community health settings to fulfill their clinical course requirements.



Upon successful completion of the program, students will receive a bachelor of science degree in nursing from UMA. The UMA Nursing Program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).



“This exciting and innovative partnership is a tremendous step forward for healthcare and education in Franklin County and the surrounding area and is compounded by the current pandemic. This incubator for nurses will be a welcome addition to the already exceptional educational programs that the University of Maine-Farmington offers to its students, and Franklin Community Health Network looks forward to working with UMF to strengthen education and healthcare for years to come,” said Trampas Hutches, president of the Franklin Community Health Network.



For more information and to apply, visit: https://www.umf.maine.edu/academics/programs/nursing-umf-uma/