ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation announces recipients of the Sally Stetson Tongren Scholarship Fund for Washington County. The fund provides renewable support to graduating seniors of high schools in Washington County who are pursuing post-secondary education.

A total of $115,000 was awarded to 23 students. Renewal recipients are Mailena Alicea, from Addison; Audrey Bradbury, Madison Greenlaw, and Roxanna MacGregor, Eastport; Danielle Ingemi and Brianna Renshaw, Marshfield; Farrow McKenna and Rana Turchi, Machias; Tyler Sprowl, Jonesport; Jaiden Veal, Perry; and Nicolas Willey, Milbridge.





First-time Tongren scholarship awardees are: Kaci Alley, Jonesport; Reese Brown and Myah Jellison, Cherryfield; Haley Cherry, East Machias; Jordyn Cowger, Danforth; Jason Garnett, Dennysville; Silas Goldfarb, Steuben; Cooper Leighton, Machiasport; Destiny Look, Machias; Adam Robinson, Addison; Madelyn Willey, Milbridge; and Rodrigo Zamora Paniagua, Harrington.

The students will be attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Maine Maritime Academy, Southeastern University, Maine College of Health Professions, Husson University, University of Maine at Machias, University of Maine, University of Maine at Farmington, Thomas College, Bowdoin College, California Polytechnic State University, and Kennebec Valley Community College.

A Houlton native, Sally Stetson Tongren (1936-2014) bequeathed nearly $4.8 million to the Maine Community Foundation in 2016 to endow scholarship funds for students in Aroostook and Washington counties. Tongren’s father Albert K. Stetson was the owner/publisher of the Aroostook Pioneer, the first weekly newspaper in The County. She attended Houlton schools, Oak Grove Academy in Vassalboro, and Wellesley College. She and her husband, Hale N. Tongren, lived most of their adult lives in Virginia where he taught at George Mason University.

The next deadline for applications is May 15, 2021. Applications are available at http://www.mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.