PORTLAND — On All Souls’ Day, also known as the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, we pray for the souls of those who have died and are still in purgatory, being prepared for eternal life in heaven. We believe that we remain connected with members of the Church after death and that we can help those souls in purgatory through our prayers. Praying for the dead is one of the spiritual works of mercy.

Several Maine parishes are planning special Masses, services, and other events for All Souls’ Day:





Monday, Nov. 2

Portland

The Consoling Hearts Ministry invites you to an All Souls’ Day Mass in remembrance of our loves ones who passed away during the past year. The Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Robert Deeley at 6 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on 307 Congress Street in Portland. Those in attendance will be invited to write the names of deceased loved ones on pieces of paper and place them in baskets, which will be brought forward at the beginning of Mass. Attendance in the cathedral is limited to 100, but there will also be seating available in the adjoining chapel where the Mass will be live-streamed. Pre-registration is not required. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The Mass will also be live-streamed at www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass or www.portlandcatholic.org/online-Mass for those who wish to participate and offer prayers from their homes.

Bucksport

An All Souls’ Day Mass will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, located on 60 Franklin Street in Bucksport.

Fort Kent

A Mass will be celebrated for all the souls in purgatory at 4 p.m. at St. Louis Church, located on 26 East Main Street in Fort Kent.

Jay and Livermore Falls

In commemoration of the faithful departed, the Divine Mercy Chaplet will be led by Father Paul Dumais at Holy Cross Cemetery, located on 445 Park Street in Livermore Falls at 1 p.m. An All Souls’ Day Mass will then be celebrated at 6 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church on 1 Church Street in Jay.

Lewiston

Bishop Robert Deeley will preside at an All Souls’ Day prayer service at St. Peter Cemetery, located on 217 Switzerland Road in Lewiston, at 10 a.m. During the service, the bishop will bless a niche in the All Souls’ Remembrance Crypt of the cemetery where unclaimed remains will be placed. All are welcome. Social distancing will be in effect, and face masks must be worn.

Old Town

A Mass of Remembrance will be live-streamed from Holy Family Church in Old Town at 6 p.m. During the Mass, prayers will be offered for those who have died in the past year and those whose funerals were celebrated at one of the churches of the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord (Holy Family Church, Old Town; Our Lady of Wisdom Church, Orono; St. Ann Church, Bradley; St. Ann Church, Indian Island).

Rumford

Fr. Nathan March will celebrate an All Souls’ Day Mass at St. John’s Cemetery on Isthmus Road in Rumford at noon.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Ellsworth

A Mass to commemorate all the faithful departed will be celebrated at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, located on 231 Main Street in Ellsworth.

Stonington

A Mass to remember all the faithful departed will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, located on 8 Granite Street in Stonington.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Bar Harbor

A Mass of Remembrance for all the faithful departed will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Church, located on 56 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Bangor

St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Bangor will hold a special All Souls’ Day Mass at 9 a.m. at St. John Church, located on 217 York Street in Bangor. During the Mass, prayers will be offered for loved ones who have passed away during the past year. To attend the Mass in person, please call (207) 217-6740. Face masks and social distancing are required. The Mass will also be live-streamed at www.stpaulbangor.me.

Machias

In celebration of All Souls’ Day, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Name of Jesus Church, located on 8 Free Street in Machias, at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Van Buren

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m. at St. Bruno-St. Remi Church, located on 174 Main Street in Van Buren.